JMP Securities Boosts Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $25.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.52. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 87,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

