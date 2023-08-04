Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

