JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.10 price target for the company. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.99.

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

