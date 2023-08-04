JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

