Jump Financial LLC Sells 554 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $16,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $192.63. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.