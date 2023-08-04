Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $274.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.76.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $186.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $203.88. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $128.09 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

