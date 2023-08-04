Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Curtland E. Fields Buys 7,800 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Curtland E. Fields purchased 7,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,132. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

KRNY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 908.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

