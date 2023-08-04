Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$7.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.97.

KEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 5.2 %

KEL stock opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.29. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.373388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.