Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

