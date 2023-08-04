Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $445.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

