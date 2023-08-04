KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in United States Steel by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

