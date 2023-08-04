KeyCorp Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $117.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $90.99 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.