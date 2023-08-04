Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) SVP Leslie S. Hyde Sells 4,096 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Koppers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

