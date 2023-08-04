Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.