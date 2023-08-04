Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,265 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,681 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $693.36 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.