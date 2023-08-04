Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 829.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

