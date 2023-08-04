London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans GBX 35.70 Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,088 ($103.84) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($113.21). The company has a market cap of £40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,725.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,411.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,011.49.

In other news, insider Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($109.36) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($592,727.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,127,612 and have sold 161,114 shares valued at $1,340,196,808. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.10) to GBX 9,967 ($127.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($118.12) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.15).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

