London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans GBX 35.70 Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,088 ($103.84) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($113.21). The company has a market cap of £40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,725.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,411.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,011.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($109.36) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($592,727.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,127,612 and have sold 161,114 shares valued at $1,340,196,808. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
