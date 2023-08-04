LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.48 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $354.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $615,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,245,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

