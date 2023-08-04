Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

