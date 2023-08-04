Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

