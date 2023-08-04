Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

