Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $22,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

