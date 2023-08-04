Match Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,231 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 11,873 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

