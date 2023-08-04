McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 238.05% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.55-$27.35 EPS.

McKesson Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $435.12 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $435.50. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.36.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

