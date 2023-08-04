MDU Resources Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 4.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

