Mears Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 180.50 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 295 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

