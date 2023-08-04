MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $18.26 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

