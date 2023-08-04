Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,836,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.