Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Invests $376,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.