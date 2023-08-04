Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

