MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,098,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 509,154 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 488,181 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

