Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.