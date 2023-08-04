Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $521.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

