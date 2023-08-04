Minerals Technologies Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

