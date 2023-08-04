Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.