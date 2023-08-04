Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $172.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50. Moderna has a 1-year low of $108.26 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

