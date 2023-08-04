ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Update

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ModivCare

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $2,534,418.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,082,687.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 396,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.