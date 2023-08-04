ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Update

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ModivCare
Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 396,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter.
ModivCare Stock Performance
Shares of MODV stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $121.54.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
