Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.0 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWXF. Barclays began coverage on Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Molten Ventures from GBX 900 ($11.55) to GBX 725 ($9.31) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.