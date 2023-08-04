Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 117,137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.98 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

