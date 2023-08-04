Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,475 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

