Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

