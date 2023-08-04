Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $431.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

