Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.41 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$347.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 in the last three months. 67.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.