Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday.
In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 in the last three months. 67.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
