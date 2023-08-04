Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

