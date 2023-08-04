Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.
In related news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
