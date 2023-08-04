MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.1 days.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MPSYF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

