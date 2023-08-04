Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $287.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.98.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,040,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

