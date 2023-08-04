MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,374 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

