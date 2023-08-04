MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,362 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 211.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

