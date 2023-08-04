MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

