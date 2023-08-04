MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 267,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,581,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.29 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

